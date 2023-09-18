Indian lawmakers attend their last session before moving to a new Parliament building

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian lawmakers are sitting in the last session before moving to a new Parliament building after responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call that saw him lauding the recently concluded G20 summit. Major opposition parties in May boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament, calling it extravagant. It was a rare show of unity against Modi’s Hindu nationalist ruling party, which has ruled for nine years and is seeking a third term in next year’s elections. The new triangular-shaped building was built at an estimated cost of $120 million. It’s part of a $2.8 billion revamp of British-era offices and residences in central New Delhi.

