UN experts say Ethiopia’s conflict and Tigray fighting left over 10,000 survivors of sexual violence

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights experts say that war crimes continue in Ethiopia despite a peace deal signed nearly a year ago to end a devastating conflict that also engulfed the country’s Tigray region. The violence has left at least 10,000 people affected by rape and other sexual violence — mostly women and girls. The experts’ report published on Monday comes as an uncertain future looms for the team of investigators who wrote it. The Human Rights Council is set to decide early next month whether to extend the team’s mandate in the face of efforts by the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end it.

