The Versailles Palace celebrates its 400th anniversary and hosts King Charles III for state dinner

PARIS (AP) — France is rolling out the red carpet for King Charles III’s state visit at one of its most magnificent and emblematic monuments: The Palace of Versailles, which is celebrating its 400th anniversary. Charles and Queen Camilla’s three-day trip to Paris and Bordeaux starts on Wednesday and includes a grand dinner at the palace in the presence of over 150 guests in the Hall of Mirrors. It comes as the Palace of Versailles just opened to the public the gallery that retraces its history, from its creation as a modest hunting lodge in 1623 to last century’s key diplomatic events — including the visits of Charles’ predecessors.

By SYLVIE CORBET and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.