What to know about the Sikh movement at the center of the tensions between India and Canada

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tensions between Canada and India have reached new heights with dueling diplomatic expulsions and an allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil. The row centers around the Sikh independence, or Khalistan, movement that began with an armed insurgency in the late 1980s. India has repeatedly accused Canada of supporting the movement, which is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament described what he called credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

