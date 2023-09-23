Mother suing the city after son’s drowning at water park, bonds out of jail

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Jessica Weaver, the mother of 3-year-old Anthony Leo Malave who drowned at a Northeast El Paso water park in May has posted bond and is out of jail Saturday morning.

Weaver is facing injury to a child by omission charges in the drowning. She was arrested in Indiana and extradited to El Paso.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Friday by El Paso Police. She posted a $100,000 surety bond and was released before Saturday morning's bond hearing.

Weaver filed a $1 million lawsuit against the city and the operators of the water park due to Malave's death.