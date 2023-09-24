A fire in a commercial building south of Benin’s capital killed at least 35 people

Authorities in Benin say a fire in a commercial building south of the capital has killed at least 35 people. The gutted and burned ruins of a building in the town of Seme-Podji and the charred remains of cars and motorcycles was all that could be seen in the aftermath of the fire in footage by Benin’s public broadcaster. A prosecutor says the fire broke out on Saturday morning and was probably started during the unloading of bags of gasoline. He said the dead included one child while more than a dozen people were injured.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.