Europe keeps Solheim Cup after first-ever tie against US. Home-crowd favorite Ciganda thrives again

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Europe has retained the Solheim Cup after securing a first-ever tie with the United States. The U.S. needed a win to get the trophy back after two consecutive losses against the Europeans in the top team event in women’s golf. Home-crowd favorite Carlota Ciganda came up with two superb approach shots on the closing holes and made the short putts for consecutive birdies that secured the clinching point for Europe. She is the only Spaniard in the European team. The teams split the 12 decisive singles matches to finish tied 14-14 with Europe doing just enough to keep the trophy. It’s the first time Europe has secured three straight Solheim Cups against the United States.

