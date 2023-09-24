A Kremlin critic was transferred to a Siberian prison and placed in a ‘punishment cell,’ lawyer says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An imprisoned Russian opposition figure has been transferred to a maximum security prison in Siberia and was placed in a tiny “punishment cell.” That’s according to the lawyer for 42-year-old Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. Kara-Murza earlier this year was convicted of treason for publicly denouncing Russia’s war in Ukraine and sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of the Kremlin’s relentless crackdown on critics. His lawyer said Sunday that Kara-Murza arrived at a maximum security penal colony in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday. The charges against Kara-Murza stem from a speech he gave last year to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

