Death toll in a Taiwanese golf ball factory fire rises to 10. Four of the victims were firefighters

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Search teams have found three more bodies at the site of a golf ball factory fire in southern Taiwan, raising the death toll to 10. Four of the victims were firefighters. An explosion at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday caused part of the building to collapse, trapping firefighters and workers under rubble, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said, quoting a Pingtung County fire official. A second explosion followed 20 minutes later. The fire at the Launch Technologies Co. factory at Pingtung Technology Industrial Park was not extinguished until the next day. The cause remained unclear. Launch Technologies is a major global supplier of golf balls.

