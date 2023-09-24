Why Spain’s conservative leader is a long shot to become prime minister despite winning election

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The leader of Spain’s conservatives will have his opportunity to form a new government this week in what has been preordained as a lost cause given his lack of support in the Parliament. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Popular Party won the most seats from inconclusive elections in July but fell well short of a majority. Now its likely alliance with the far-right Vox party has scared off other smaller parties that it would need to reach power. If Feijóo flops as expected, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will get a shot to stay in charge and prevent new elections from being triggered in November.

