Court appointee proposes Alabama congressional districts to provide representation to Black voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A court-appointed special master on Monday submitted three proposals for new congressional districts in Alabama after federal judges ruled the state must provide greater representation for Black voters. The three proposals create a second district where Black voters would comprise a narrow majority of the voting age population or close to it — something that state lawmakers refused to do when they drew lines this summer. A three-judge panel is overseeing the drawing of new lines after ruling that Alabama lawmakers ignored their directive to boost Black representation in the state. Alabama has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put the redraw on hold as the state appeals, but the justices have yet to rule on the request.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.