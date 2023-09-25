El Paso Zoo will host a free drive-thru Flu Shot Event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and the Fire Department are offering a free flu vaccine drive-thru event.

It will be held on Tuesday at the El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano Dr. The event will start from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The drive-thru site is free of charge for members of the community 6 months of age and older with no appointment or insurance needed. It is extremely important that everyone get their flu shot annually before the flu season.

The first 150 people will receive a free "Be PowerFlu" T-Shirt, others will have a chance to win a special prize.

The “Be PowerFlu" prevention campaign is meant to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious flu-related illnesses to keep our community healthy.