France’s Macron to unveil latest plan for meeting climate-related commitments in the coming years

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to reveal how France plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the country’s climate-related commitments within the next seven years. France has committed to reducing its emissions by 55% by 2030. Macron said in an interview that aired Sunday night on national television channels that to meet its target the country must go “twice as fast” as the pace of its current path. Details of his government’s new plan are expected after he meets with key ministers at the Elysee presidential palace on Monday afternoon. Macron announced Sunday that the country’s two remaining coal-burning plants would cease operating and be converted to biomass energy by 2027.

