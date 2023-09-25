London’s top cop seeks protections for police as armed officers protest murder charge for colleague

LONDON (AP) — The head of London’s police force is calling for increased legal protections for officers who use force in the line of duty after more than 100 officers refused to carry guns to protest murder charges filed against one of their colleagues. The revolt by specially trained firearms officers has raised concerns about the Metropolitan Police Service’s ability to respond to some incidents, and the military has agreed to provide backup for counterterrorism operations. Fewer than 10% of London police officers carry guns. Police Commissioner Mark Rowley wrote to Home Secretary Suella Braverman late Sunday welcoming her decision to review the rules governing armed police and calling on her to “let the police police.”

