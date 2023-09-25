Yom Kippur in the Borderland: A Sacred Time of Atonement for Our Jewish Community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, holds a profound significance in Judaism, regarded as the holiest day of the year for practitioners of Judaism.

Spanning two calendar days due to the lunar-based Jewish calendar, the observance begins with the sunset on September 24 and concludes on the evening of September 25.

The day of Yom Kippur offers a unique opportunity for personal atonement, whether observed within the hallowed walls of a synagogue or in the comfort of one's home.

Synagogues host a series of religious services throughout the day, where practicing Jews engage in introspective prayer, beseeching forgiveness or expressing remorse for sins committed in the previous year.

Once the process of atonement is complete, it is believed to mark a fresh start for the Jewish New Year, a time to begin a new with a 'clean slate,' absolved of past transgressions.