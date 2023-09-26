Skip to Content
Downtown El Paso shop owners concerned over migrant increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The downtown area near the San Jacinto Plaza has become a hub for migrants to wait until they can leave the Borderland. This is happening as El Paso continues to see a rise in encounters along the border.

Shop owners on El Paso Street tell ABC-7 this surge is now affecting their business and worrying their employees.

Heidy Seoenz, business owner of Uno Plus Shop, says she has had to resort to closing her shop early so her female employees feel safe going home after work.

Seoenz says she has also lost business as fewer people are coming downtown to shop. 

