Leader of Spain’s conservatives expected to lose on his first chance to become prime minister

MADRID (AP) — Barring a last-minute surprise, the leader of Spain’s conservatives will miss on his first shot to become the country’s next prime minister when the parliament votes on his petition to form a government. Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo appears set to come up four votes short of the necessary absolute majority of 176 votes in favor on Wednesday. If he loses the vote as expected, Feijóo will have a second opportunity on Friday when the bar is lowered and he would need more “yes” than “no” votes. If Feijóo fails to win approval on both attempts, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez would get a shot at staying in the Moncloa Palace.

By PAUL WHITE and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

