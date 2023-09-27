Trudeau apologizes for recognition of Nazi unit war veteran in Canadian Parliament

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing for Parliament’s recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis during last week’s address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trudeau says the Speaker of the House of Commons is “solely responsible” for the invitation and recognition of the man but says it was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada. The speaker resigned Tuesday. Trudeau says all in the House of Commons “regret deeply having stood and clapped, even though we did so unaware of the context.”

