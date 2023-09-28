Australian defense minister says army will stop flying European-designed Taipan helicopters
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles says the army will never again fly its fleet of MRH-90 Taipan helicopters following a crash in July that killed four soldiers. Australia’s fleet of more than 40 Taipans has been grounded since July 28 when one crashed into the Pacific Ocean during a nighttime training operation off the northeast Australian coast. Marles told Nine Network television on Friday that permanently ending Taipan flying operations was the “only decision that makes sense.” He says Australia needs to replace the Airbus-manufactured fleet with 40 U.S.-built UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as quickly as possible. The government had announced plans in January to retire the Taipans by December 2024.