Los Angeles city and county to spend billions to help homeless people under lawsuit settlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County and city will spend billions of dollars to provide more housing and support services for homeless people under a lawsuit settlement approved by a federal judge. The last piece of the deal to be finalized calls for the county to provide an additional 3,000 beds through 2026 for people with mental health and drug abuse issues. The LA Alliance for Human Rights brought the suit against the city and county. A spokesperson for the coalition calls the settlement approval on Thursday a historic agreement that could provide a blueprint for other communities. California is home to nearly a third of the nation’s homeless population.

