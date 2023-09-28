NATO’s secretary-general meets with Zelenskyy to discuss battlefield and ammunition needs in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the status of the war and needs of troops. Zelenskyy said Thursday that Stoltenberg agreed to make efforts to get NATO members to help provide additional air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s power plants and energy infrastructure that were badly damaged in attacks by Russia last winter. The meeting came the day after Russia accused Ukraine’s Western allies of helping plan and conduct last week’s missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters on the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Stoltenberg said that NATO has contracts for 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in ammunition for Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.