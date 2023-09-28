Storm Elias crashes into a Greek city, filling homes with mud and knocking out power

VOLOS, Greece (AP) — A second powerful storm in less than a month has hammered parts of central Greece, sweeping away roads, smashing bridges and flooding thousands of homes. The storm – called Elias – caused extensive flooding in the central city of Volos and left hundreds stranded in nearby mountain villages. The fire service carried out multiple rescues and evacuations. Bad weather earlier this month struck the same area, killing 16 people and causing more than 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in damage to farms and infrastructure.

By PETROS GIANNAKOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

