An election with no parties: Africa’s Eswatini, one of the last absolute monarchies, holds vote

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The small southern African nation of Eswatini is holding elections to decide part of the makeup of its parliament while its extremely wealthy king retains absolute power. Political parties are banned and elected representatives can merely advise King Mswati III. His family has reigned supreme for 55 years. Eswatini is wedged between South Africa and Mozambique and is the last absolute monarchy in Africa and one of the few remaining in the world. It was formerly known as Swaziland.

