Rotterdam hospital official says questions were raised over alleged gunman’s mental state

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A Rotterdam hospital official says that a medical student accused of killing three people in shootings at an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been undergoing psychological examinations to establish whether he was mentally fit to become a doctor. The 32-year-old suspect was in custody Friday. Police say he was arrested at the Erasmus Medical Center hospital on Thursday wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a firearm. He allegedly shot a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter in an apartment near his home and then went to the nearby hospital and shot a 43-year-old doctor who was teaching a class. All three died of their injuries.

