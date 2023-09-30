Skip to Content
El Paso's Community-Led Initiative: Creating Safer Streets for Students

today at 7:41 AM
Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A community project that's all about making streets safer for everyone, especially our young students.

In El Paso, a collaborative effort is underway to transform curb extensions, making pedestrian crossings safer, particularly for students at Guillen Middle and Hart Elementary Schools.

City officials say this initiative aims to establish "Safe Routes to School," boosting children's and parent's confidence in walking to school independently or with supervision while promoting physical activity.

It aligns with El Paso's Comprehensive Streets policy, reinforcing the commitment to safer street design for all residents.

For more information go to Elev8ep.com and ElPasoTexas.gov.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

