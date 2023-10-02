5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government official says five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, leaving the death toll at 13. A further 24 people were injured. It was the deadliest nightclub fire in Spain since 43 people were killed in Zaragoza in 1990. Francisco Jiménez, the national government representative in the southeast region of Murcia, told Spanish National Television on Monday that no further bodies had been found and that there was no longer anyone missing. Firefighters and police continued to search the damaged premises for clues as to the how the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. The city council declared three days of mourning.

