Skip to Content
News

City of El Paso activates new emergency shelter for migrants at vacant middle school

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 11:11 AM
Published 11:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a city spokesperson the Community Readiness Center, formerly Morehead Middle School, has been activated on Saturday.

Over 250 people arrived Sunday night, and are averaging about 200 to 250 a day. It can hold up to 400 people. Officials said that capacity could possibly be increased to 500.

According to the city, it is a combination of single adults and families. They offer shelter, food, water, wifi, and coordination of transportation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content