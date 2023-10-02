City of El Paso activates new emergency shelter for migrants at vacant middle school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to a city spokesperson the Community Readiness Center, formerly Morehead Middle School, has been activated on Saturday.

Over 250 people arrived Sunday night, and are averaging about 200 to 250 a day. It can hold up to 400 people. Officials said that capacity could possibly be increased to 500.

According to the city, it is a combination of single adults and families. They offer shelter, food, water, wifi, and coordination of transportation.