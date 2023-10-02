Saudi soccer team refuses to play in Iran over busts of slain general, in potential diplomatic row

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state media say a Saudi soccer team has refused to play a match in Iran because of busts of a slain Iranian general placed on the sidelines. The Saudi Al Ittihad club was scheduled to play Iran’s Sepahan in the the Asian Champions League late Monday. It was one of several matches made possible by a recent diplomatic rapprochement between the longtime Mideast rivals. But the Saudi team did not take to the field because of the busts of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He is seen as an icon of Iran’s support for militant groups across the region, including Yemeni rebels that Saudi Arabia has been battling since 2015.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.