Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has been in touch with U.S. allies and partners to discuss continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. An administration official says Biden convened a call Tuesday morning. The conversation comes after Biden signed legislation late Saturday to keep the U.S. government funded. The measure did not include billions in aid for Ukraine that Biden had requested. The Republican-controlled House dropped the president’s Ukraine aid request as a concession to growing opposition among GOP lawmakers. Biden has said time is running out and has urged Congress to negotiate an aid package quickly.

