Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosting hiring event for nurses

By
today at 7:32 AM
Published 7:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas -- Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will be hosting a hiring event for nurses today.

"Swing for the Fences" will take place at Southwest University Park Stadium.

The event is open to nursing students, recent graduates, experienced nurses and licensed vocational nurses.

They do ask that you bring multiple copies of your resume. Interviews will be conducted on site.

Attendees are encouraged to wear they're favorite sports jersey and jeans.

Participants can register for the event online.

Parking will be available at the Southwest University Park Stadium. You are asked to enter the event through the clock tower entrance.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

