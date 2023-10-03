North Carolina retiree group sues to block 30-day voter residency requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed by a union-affiliated group that challenges North Carolina laws requiring citizens to reside in the state and within a precinct at least 30 days before an election date to be eligible to vote. The North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans writes that the residency mandate violates the U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights Act and totally denies newcomers the right to vote for no compelling reason. The lawsuit could allow more people to cast ballots in the 2024 elections in the ninth-largest state. Presidential and statewide elections in North Carolina are usually very close.

