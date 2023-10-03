Rep. Henry Cuellar unharmed after armed carjacking in DC

(CNN) — Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked in Washington, DC, Monday evening, his office told CNN.

According to Cuellar’s office, the congressman’s sushi dinner, phone, iPad and car were all stolen in the incident, which DC police said occurred around 9:32 p.m. Monday night.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle,” his chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, said in a statement.

The armed carjacking took place at the intersection of K Street and New Jersey Avenue in Southeast DC’s Navy Yard neighborhood, according to an alert from the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. Police are searching for three male suspects, according to the alert.

US Capitol Police said in a statement that “the victim has been identified as a Member of Congress, so the USCP has investigators working with MPD on this case. Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects.”