3 New England states join together for offshore wind power projects, aiming to lower costs

The governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island plan to procure offshore wind energy together. Officials said Wednesday it would be the first such multi-state agreement in the nation. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the partnership could lead to the three states acquiring clean energy at more competitive and affordable rates. Energy from offshore wind projects is seen as key to meeting each states’ climate change goals. The new multistate agreement could become a model for other parts of the country. It comes as some offshore wind developers are seeking to renegotiate contracts signed with states when costs were lower.

