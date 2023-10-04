British army concludes sexual harassment played a role in 19-year-old soldier taking her own life

LONDON (AP) — A British army investigation has concluded that a 19-year-old soldier believed to have taken her own life endured relentless sexual harassment by her immediate superior. The investigation’s findings, published Wednesday, conclude that Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck was found dead at a major army facility in the south of England in December 2021 following “an intense period of unwelcome behavior.” It said that harassment is almost certain to have been a factor in her death. The report found that Beck had received more than 4,500 WhatsApp messages and voicemails from her superior at Larkhill Camp in the months before she died. The report didn’t name Beck’s superior.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.