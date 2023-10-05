Skip to Content
News

Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast El Paso, investigators closing down roads

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:09 PM

Update: First responders identify the pedestrian as a woman in her 20s.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that Special Traffic Investigator are blocking of roads in Northeast El Paso after a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, according to police.

This happened near the intersection of Villa Milagro Street and Aggie Circle, a few blocks from Gateway North. Police are blocking off Villa Milagro Street between La Vista Street and Galahad Way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content