Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast El Paso, investigators closing down roads

Update: First responders identify the pedestrian as a woman in her 20s.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that Special Traffic Investigator are blocking of roads in Northeast El Paso after a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, according to police.

This happened near the intersection of Villa Milagro Street and Aggie Circle, a few blocks from Gateway North. Police are blocking off Villa Milagro Street between La Vista Street and Galahad Way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.