Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast El Paso, investigators closing down roads
Update: First responders identify the pedestrian as a woman in her 20s.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that Special Traffic Investigator are blocking of roads in Northeast El Paso after a collision between a pedestrian and a car.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, according to police.
This happened near the intersection of Villa Milagro Street and Aggie Circle, a few blocks from Gateway North. Police are blocking off Villa Milagro Street between La Vista Street and Galahad Way.
