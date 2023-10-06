Tropical Storm Philippe drenches Bermuda en route to Atlantic Canada and New England

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The outer bands of Tropical Storm Philippe are lashing Bermuda as it churns northward on a path toward Atlantic Canada and New England. The storm was located about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Friday. It had winds of up to 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda. Philippe is forecast to pass near the island later on Friday. It is then expected to reach the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or eastern Maine on Saturday night into Sunday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.