Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militia targets in north Syria after US downs Turkish armed drone

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish warplanes have carried out airstrikes on sites believed to be used by U.S.-backed Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria. The strikes late on Thursday came after the U.S. military shot down an armed Turkish drone that came within 500 meters (yards) of American troops. Turkey said its jets targeted some 30 sites, destroying caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses. Turkey has been carrying out strikes on Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria following a suicide attack outside the Interior Ministry building earlier this week. In Washington, the Pentagon said the Turkish drone bombed targets near the U.S. troops, forcing them to go to bunkers for safety.

