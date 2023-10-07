A taxiing airplane collides with a Chicago airport shuttle, injuring 2 people

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were injured at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport during an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus. American Airlines says in a statement that American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing Friday evening. WLS-TV reports two passengers on the shuttle were transported to Ascension Resurrection hospital in Chicago with minor injuries from the accident around 7 p.m. American Airlines says there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six American Airlines employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

