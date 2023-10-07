Nevada must hold a GOP presidential primary, despite a party-run caucus occurring 2 days later
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada secretary of state’s office will hold a presidential primary for Republican voters, despite the Nevada GOP saying they’ll only honor the results of their party-run caucus to choose the GOP presidential nominee two days later. A second longshot Republican presidential candidate cast their name on the presidential primary ballot Friday, triggering a 2021 state law that requires the Nevada secretary of state’s office to run a presidential primary for Republican candidates. Now, two presidential nominating contests are scheduled over the span of three days in February, which could mean widespread confusion for Republican voters.