Nevada must hold a GOP presidential primary, despite a party-run caucus occurring 2 days later

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada secretary of state’s office will hold a presidential primary for Republican voters, despite the Nevada GOP saying they’ll only honor the results of their party-run caucus to choose the GOP presidential nominee two days later. A second longshot Republican presidential candidate cast their name on the presidential primary ballot Friday, triggering a 2021 state law that requires the Nevada secretary of state’s office to run a presidential primary for Republican candidates. Now, two presidential nominating contests are scheduled over the span of three days in February, which could mean widespread confusion for Republican voters.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

