El Paso police looking for man accused of robbing woman near adult club

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials say an unknown man robbed a woman near an adult club in East El Paso. Police are now trying to find that man.

Officers were called out to the 11400 block of Chito Samaniego on reports of an Assault in Progress on September 9, around 2:30 a.m.

The victim told police that the alleged robber choked her and took her belongings. Earlier that night, the robber had been at Bucks Cabaret on the 11700 block of Gateway West, where he was captured on surveillance video, according to investigators. They describe him as an Hispanic man in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. They believe his name is Albert. He drove away in a dark Dodge Durango, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso.