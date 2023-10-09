Luxembourg’s coalition under Bettel collapses due to Green losses in tight elections

Luxembourg’s three-party coalition led by liberal Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has lost its decade-long hold on power in tight parliamentary elections, mostly because of a poor showing by the Green party. That’s according to election results early on Monday. Bettel’s DP liberal party surged from 12 to 14 seats in the 60-seat house in the Sunday elections and the socialist LSAP also added a seat to reach 11. But the Greens fell from nine to four seats. The Christian Democrat CSV remains the biggest single party in parliament with 21 seats and will be the power broker to form the next government.

