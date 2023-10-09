Take a flight on the airplane that led D-Day forces, courtesy of the War Eagles Air Museum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The War Eagles Air Museum and Commemorative Air Force are teaming up to offer the community a chance to experience a part of history.

During Living History Aviation week, the museum offered flights and cockpit tours of a historic World War Two-era aircraft.

"Think about the fact that when you walk through this aircraft just as you did, paratroopers were sitting there thinking about the families they left during World War Two... right before they jumped in Normandy... you feel that," museum marketing director Dominique Clark said.

The Commemorative Air Force is the largest flying museum and has amassed a fleet of over 170 World War Two aircrafts over the span of six decades.

The aircraft is maintained and supported by over 19,000 volunteers with the Commemorative Air Force.

"We try to keep these airplanes in the air and touring the united states so that future generations can see how important it is to keep these dreams alive and memories alive," Trip Lead Elena Depree said.

This plane, a C-47 named "That's All, Brother," led the allied invasion over Normandy, France, on D-Day on June 6, 1944.

The aircraft was given its name by the crew, who felt it was a fitting message to Adolf Hitler.

"When they were painting the nose art, and the plane captain chose "That's All, Brother", it was kind of a snub to Hitler that once we drop the paratroopers, that's all... that's all, brother... you're done," said Depree.

Carrying101st Airborne Division Paratroopers into war, many didn't know their fate.

"If it wasn't for them we may not be here today," Depree added. "We may be under another country, we could be speaking a different language, if it wasn't for them, we might not be Americans."