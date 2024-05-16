Skip to Content
Eastwood’s “Ohana-lympics” promotes inclusion at Special Olympics-type event celebrating diversity

The actor known as "Tuck" for Netflix series "Ozark" was special guest at Eastwood High School's "Ohana-lympics". Evan George Vourazeris (Tuck) is an El Paso resident.
10:56 PM
EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Hundreds of students, parents & educators turned out to the "Ohana-lympics" at Eastwood High School.

The inspirational event included Special-OIympics type games for students with intellectual disabilities, down syndrome & special needs throughout the Ysleta Independent School District.

Actor Evan George Vourazeris, who starred in the Neftlix series "Ozark" as the character with down syndrome named "Tuck" is an El Paso resident, and helped MC the event alongside KVIA ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala.  

The Ohana Club is a group at Eastwood High School who's mission is to promote diversity & inclusion of all, no matter what their backgrounds, physical abilities or beliefs are.  

