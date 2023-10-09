Vatican defends wartime Pope Pius XII as conference honors Israeli victims of Hamas incursion

ROME (AP) — The Vatican secretary of state has strongly defended World War II-era Pope Pius XII as a friend of the Jews. That defensive line came at a conference where even Holy See historians acknowledged the anti-Jewish prejudice in the Vatican that informed Pius’ silence in the face of the Holocaust. The conference at the Pontifical Gregorian University was remarkable because of its unprecedented high-level, Catholic-Jewish organizers and sponsors. Among them were the Holy See, Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust research institute, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the U.S. and Israeli embassies to the Holy See and Italy’s Jewish community.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.