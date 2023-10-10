California-based Navy sailor pleads guilty to providing sensitive military information to China

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China has pleaded guilty to conspiring with a foreign intelligence officer and receiving a bribe. Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao originally pleaded not guilty when he was charged Aug. 4. The Justice Department alleges that the 26-year-old conspired to collect nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for information, photos and videos of involving Navy exercises, operations and facilities. Zhao, of Monterey Park, California, faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. He has been in custody since his arrest on Aug. 3.

