Russian teams won’t play in Under-17 Euros qualifying after UEFA fails to make new policy work

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian teams will not be allowed to play in Under-17 European Championship qualifying games this month. European soccer governing body UEFA decided on Tuesday it could not insert Russia into its men’s and women’s youth competitions. Two weeks ago UEFA surprisingly eased its policy that all Russia’s national and club teams be excluded from international competitions because of the invasion of Ukraine. The move provoked a split in UEFA’s executive committee. At least 12 of the 55 European member federations said their teams would continue to refuse to play games against Russia. UEFA says “no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found.”

