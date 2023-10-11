How to complain about your upcoming student loan bill

On the bumpy road to repayment this fall, student loan borrowers have some qualms. Borrowers filed more than 101,000 student loan complaints with the Federal Student Aid office in 2022 – more than double from 2021 – and that number is poised to increase further as October payments approach. But not all complaints are created equal. Whether your servicer told you incorrect information or you think there’s an error in your monthly payment amount, here are expert tips to help you submit a student loan complaint that gets results.

