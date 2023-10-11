Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking forfeiture of a collection of 1,000 butterflies, moths and other insects that authorities say were illegally trafficked. Some of the dried specimens include birdwing butterflies, which are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet. The wings of the large flying insects span the width of a dinner plate. The six-count indictment accuses the Long Island man of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle the flying insects. In a separate case, two men are being accused of importing, transporting and possessing $1.2 million in taxidermized birds and eggs, including rare species of canaries, falcons and woodpeckers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.