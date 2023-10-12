Idaho officials briefly order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities briefly ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning. Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesman Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho, but said evacuations for people within a 4-mile radius of the explosion were ordered while authorities evaluated the situation. The evacuation order was lifted a short time later after the gas line was turned off. Decker said residents in the area reported hearing rumbling sounds after the explosion. Middleton has about 10,600 residents.

