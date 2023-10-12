Las Cruces Police arrest man on multiple child sex charges

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 60-year-old Curtis Powell is now facing multiple child sex charges. Las Cruces Police arrested him at a home on the 1300 block of Kilmer Street, just a block from Sierra Middle School, on October 10, 2023.

According to jail records, officials charged Powell with five counts of criminal sexual penetration causing injury, three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (unclothed), and three counts of criminal sexual penetration (G B.H.). He faces a total of 11 charges.

Powell is being held in the Dona Ana County Detention Center. ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Powell's arrest. Check back for updates.